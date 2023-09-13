Welcome to life in the beautiful Shamrock Country Estates located in the Lewisville school district! Spread out and enjoy this well-appointed, spacious estate and all its amenities. With room for all, this home provides a private pool with hot tub, huge deck, fenced back yard, dog run, stone fire pit, landscape lighting, circular drive, 2 acres of invisible fencing in the front yard, mature trees, 5 garage spaces, exercise room, abundant storage, an opulent master bath and much more. Permitted for 4 baths, bonus rooms provide even more living or office space, depending on your needs. Recent updates include multi zoned HVAC , new roof, new pool pump, and decking. You have arrived!