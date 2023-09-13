Discover the ultimate equestrian lifestyle at our exceptional farm with a stunning residence. Set on picturesque acres and tree lined drive, this property offers a stunning home alongside the equestrian facilities with complete privacy. The elegant residence features an updated kitchen, abundant natural light, and a large mudroom for those wet days. The barn boasts 5 well-appointed stalls, tack room, wired fans and a wash stall with hot water. Enjoy the lighted grassed riding arena and manicured pastures with water spickets on every pasture. Say goodbye to carrying water! Experience the perfect harmony of equestrian pursuits and refined comfort. Convenient to major roads and equestrian facilities.