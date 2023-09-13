Nestled along the picturesque Belew's Lake, Coldwater offers an array of fantastic amenities, including a pool (2024), nature preserve, fishing pier, and a boathouse equipped for paddleboarding and kayaking. Incredible opportunity to own a custom-built home by Builders MD on a spacious lot just over one acre in size. The main level boasts impressive 10-12' ceilings and an open-concept floorplan, creating an environment for effortless entertaining. The seamless flow between the kitchen, dining area, and living space all lead to a covered patio in the rear of the home. The primary bedroom on the main level is generously proportioned and opens to a luxurious spa-like bathroom retreat, complete with a walk-in closet. Additionally, there is a versatile 2nd room on the main level that can serve as a bedroom or office, complete with an attached full bath. Upstairs, you'll find 3 more bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a game room, and a bonus room that adds to the versatility of the living spaces.