ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS! Bring this Charming home back to life! Demo has been completed! This once was a 4 bedroom, 1 bath - Has so much potential. Please be aware there is No Heat/Air or Utilities on. Several new builds in the area! Don't miss this unique opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $94,900
