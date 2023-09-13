PRICE IMPROVEMENT CONVENIENT LOCATION in Brookberry Farm across from the common area, clubhouse, barn and fitness area also offering views of a community pond from screened porch and large composite deck. Freshly painted ready to move in 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home with three half baths. The basement offers a large recreation room with wet bar, half bathroom and plenty of room to expand for fitness room, theater or anything else you desire. Over 3000 sq ft on the main floor offering primary bedroom and second bedroom with en suite bathroom. Office with vaulted ceiling, built ins and fireplace, living room, dining room with kitchen open to great room/keeping room with fireplace. Second level has 2 bedrooms with Jack n Jill bathroom, half bath, bonus room, and a flex room. Come check out all the living space, entertaining space and storage space this home has to offer. Make this one yours this Summer so you can ENJOY all Brookberry Farm has to offer!