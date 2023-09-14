Nice! Fully Updated 3BR 2.5BTH, 1CG. Fenced. Patio. Wonderful friendly subdivision close to shopping, schools and work. Fresh paint, NEW flooring, NEW appliances, ready to make your home! Some restrictions apply: see manager for min. income. No eviction actions/felonies in the last 10 years, pets considered on case by case with additional PET fee per pet. Max 2 pets. (some pet restrictions apply). Min 1 yr lease. Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water. Prequalify using rentredi.com (code:UTS415)