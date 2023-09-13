Welcome to this meticulously designed and crafted masterpiece, a timeless brick house with cast stone accents, standing proudly since 1997. With a sprawling 8425 square feet, 4 bedroom, 4 en suite full baths, 3 half baths, and a 3 car heated garage, this architectural gem offers unparalleled luxury and elegance. Nestled on a generous 0.79 acre lot, the grandeur of this property is immediately evident as you approach the slate-adorned front porch. As you enter you are greeted by a grand foyer boasting marble flooring, setting the tone for the sheer magnificence that awaits. Prepare to be amazed by the trophy room, along with built-in bookcases and cabinets that add both utility and charm. Every corner of this home exudes thoughtfulness, from the main level and upstairs primary bedrooms to the dedicated exercise room, ensuring comfort and convenience are always at your fingertips. This is more than just a house; it's a testament to architectural excellence and a haven of comfort.