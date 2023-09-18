This is a 4 bedroom serene home with a large master, walk in closet, living room area large for family gatherings, a kitchen with a beautiful island for all family bakery and a back porch that is perfect for barbecue. This home is well maintained and has improvements. There is a Solar system installed that drastically reduced the electric bill and an installed water filter system that is safe for drinking. There is a 2 door garage and a parking for 2 extra vehicles. This home is close to shopping centers making it easier for all your needs. Nothing gets better than a home in a good and quiet location.