Reduced $20,000! Charming Cottage in Historic Ardmore! Lovely home in the heart of Ardmore offers hardwood floors, telephone station, arches, glass door knobs, mortise locks, built-in china cabinets and so many more wonderful period touches! Well-maintained home features spacious living room with gas log fireplace, cozy dinning room with built-ins, and a large updated kitchen with gas range. Screened/enclosed porch offers potential for expansion (think office)! Two roomy bedrooms on main and two large bedrooms on upper, all with good closet space. Plenty of storage plus full unfinished basement with garage. Fenced yard offers sitting/garden spaces. Shared drive. Bring your imagination and make this home shine!