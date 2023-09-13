This luxurious residence spans across three levels and a basement offering ample space and versatility for your living needs. On the main level, you'll find a grand foyer leading to the elegant living room, complete with large windows that fill the space with natural light. The kitchen, features modern appliances, ample countertop space, and an island for casual dining. The open-concept design seamlessly connects the kitchen to the living room, creating a perfect spot for relaxation. The bonus room awaits on the third level, presenting an opportunity for a home office, a media room, or even a playroom for the little ones. The possibilities are endless! In addition, a vast entertainment area, perfect for hosting gatherings. Please note: Agent Owner!