Priced Well Below Recent Appraisal! This Classic Beauty has all of the charm of a Historic West End Bungalow, but has been Completely Renovated! This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, & so much of the charm that some West End homes have to offer such as a wrap-around porch, hardwood floors, built-ins, 3 fireplaces, an original clawfoot tub, & lovely woodwork throughout. The gorgeous, large kitchen has a huge island w/seating, beautiful granite countertops, a coffered ceiling and fireplace. The main level primary suite has a beautiful bathroom, huge closet and cozy fireplace. The bright & spacious great room has a dining area with built-in cabinets, an amazing fireplace & opens to a wonderful wrap-around porch, perfect for dining or entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, an office & 2 baths. One upstairs bedroom has an incredible bathroom w/ huge walk-in shower & clawfoot tub. There is a 1 car detached garage. New roof in 2022. Two new HVACs in 2022. Walk to downtown! A Must See!