UNRIVALED, 35 ACRE COUNTRY ESTATE - 900+ FT of BREATHTAKING YADKIN RIVER VIEWS...Enter SECURITY GATES & Meander thru beautifully wooded acres, farm area-2 stall horse barn-large machinery/equipment bldg.-fenced pasture down to pond...fishing, canoeing, paddle boating awaits. PAVED DRIVE to Splendid 4 Bdrm/5-l/2 Bath ESTATE HOUSE & 2 Bdrm/2 Bath GUEST HOUSE & WORKSHOP w/FLEX SPACE (2581 SF). Estate house is built around ORIGINAL 2-STORY GREAT RM w/Heart-of-Pine Floors & Wood Burning Fireplace. ABUNDANT NATURAL LIGHT floods the delightful plan-blending formal & informal-exquisite moldings/trim, vaulted & beamed ceilings. MESMERIZING VIEWS of River, Salt-Water Pool, Pond & Grounds. New/Improved 2021-Present: Roofs (Main & Guest House), Liv Rm Gas Logs, Primary Shower/Teak Seat, Wine Cooler, Hardwood Floors, Comfort Ht. Toilets, Guest/Heat Pump, Brkfst/Dining/Den Windows, Back Shutters & Vinyl & More. Nearby Clemmons/Winston-Salem Amenities. TRULY...A STUNNING DEPARTURE FROM THE ORDINARY!