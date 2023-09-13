Nestled on a sprawling three-acre parcel of land, this stately brick home exudes an air of timeless elegance and grandeur; Its location is nothing short of exceptional. 5 bedrooms (permitted for 4) with 2 primary suites (one on main level and one upstairs). 2 fireplaces (one in den and one in basement), formal living and dining as well as INFORMAL living and dining space. Triple garage access, 3 full baths and 2 half baths. The kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, granite countertop, and a center island that offers both functionality and a gathering place for family and friends. This gem is ready for you to polish to it's full brilliance!