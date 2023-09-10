Look no further this charming home in sought after Emerywood has space galore. Boasting 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths - this home is perfect for entertaining, with a spacious kitchen, full dining room, living room and den. Retreat to the cozy office/sitting room featuring craftsman built-ins and plantation shutters. Welcome family or guests to the ensuite bedroom on the main floor, or head upstairs for 3 additional bedrooms plus the incredible primary suite. Showcasing a gas fireplace, free standing tub, standalone shower and private entrance the over sized primary suite is perfect for privacy or can be utilized as an income producing rental. This home has so much to offer and wont last long!