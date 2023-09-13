This beautiful, large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in a lovely neighborhood conveniently located to Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. These 3,200 square foot home features a full walk out/daylight basement that is fully finished with a living area, bedroom, full bathroom, and ample storage space. Other features include a newer Trane HVAC heat pump, an oversized garage, and a two-story foyer with hardwood flooring. You'll enjoy privacy in the fenced in back yard with a patio and two decks with one looking tree and a pond.