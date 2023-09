Attention investors looking to add to rental portfolio! “Two for One” deal located in King,NC. Both lots currently occupied with long-term tenants wishing to stay. Properties are being sold “As Is’ with additional outbuildings included with sale. Stick Built home is 2BR/1BA, single wide trailer is 3BR/2BA both share 1 well and septic. Over 1 acre of land at the end of private drive.