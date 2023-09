Located in Covington Place this 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bathroom home offers lots of space. Primary Bedroom on Main level, but also a second Primary bedroom located on second floor. Basement has in law/ nanny suite including kitchen, large walk in closet, den and extra bonus room. This home is freshly painted with new carpet in the primary bedroom. Come see all this home has to offer convenient to 421 for easy access to Winston Salem and Surrounding areas.