This is your chance to invest in some rental property!!!! This home will be a great Boarding house!!!! It has a Living room, Den, Dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on the main level. Then it has a full apartment with 1 bath and kitchenette upstairs. There is a small 2 bed 1 bath home that is a rental behind it. There is a 2/1 mobile home that is rented beside it.... Go up the hill and there is a shop that would make a great little business ( was a gas station. Pumps removed in the 1980s)!! This has been a money making property for many years!!!! You dont want to miss adding this to your rental portfolio!!!!AGENTS SEE AGENT REMARKS CONCERNING PARCELS FOR OTP!!!!!!