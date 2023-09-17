Come see this charming 1927 house for sale. This 5 bedrooms and 2 baths home has many updates such as a new kitchen complete with quartz countertops and new top of the line appliances, all new bathrooms, recently replaced roof, waterproofed basement complete with a sump pump, new septic system, refinished original hardwood floors and other modern conveniences. Located in Rural Hall less than 10 miles from central Winston Salem and less than 2 miles from major shopping centers. Situated on a large lot with a partially fenced yard, this house offers ample space for outdoor activities and endless possibilities. Don't miss the opportunity to own this gem with numerous updates that make it move-in ready. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator will convey with acceptable offer.