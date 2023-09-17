This Stately Dutch Colonial located just off Reynolda as you enter popular Town and Country is ready for your vision! Features include: Tall ceilings and hardwoods; spacious kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and dining room; large den with exposed beams and floor to ceiling chimney; primary suite on the main level; 4 large secondary bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms; Library/office overlooking the front yard; formal living room with gas log fireplace; screened porch and 2 car garage! Large unfinished basement for workspace and storage. There is even an old barn on the back of property! Well maintained and ready for your renovation! Schedule your showing today! Agents please see Agent Only.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out this beautiful home in Southwest School District. This home offers 4 beds 2.5 baths AND a full basement with a 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom …
Main level unit of 4plex. Large, open space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. In unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups available. Large kitc…
Attention investors looking to add to rental portfolio! “Two for One” deal located in King,NC. Both lots currently occupied with long-term ten…
Nestled on a sprawling three-acre parcel of land, this stately brick home exudes an air of timeless elegance and grandeur; Its location is not…
Cute 3 bedroom with stainless stove and fridge, washer/dryer, hardwood floors and gravel drive. Come by our office today to check out a key!