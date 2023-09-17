This Stately Dutch Colonial located just off Reynolda as you enter popular Town and Country is ready for your vision! Features include: Tall ceilings and hardwoods; spacious kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and dining room; large den with exposed beams and floor to ceiling chimney; primary suite on the main level; 4 large secondary bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms; Library/office overlooking the front yard; formal living room with gas log fireplace; screened porch and 2 car garage! Large unfinished basement for workspace and storage. There is even an old barn on the back of property! Well maintained and ready for your renovation! Schedule your showing today! Agents please see Agent Only.