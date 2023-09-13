Beautiful Old Sherwood 2 story brick Colonial on quiet street. Spacious floorplan includes 5 bedrooms, one on the main level, and 3.5 baths. Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, formal living and dining room plus large den with fireplace. Full basement has finished playroom with fireplace and 2-car basement garage. Sunroom and deck overlook large, fenced corner lot. Recent roof, gutters, HVAC and water heater! Great house close to neighborhood pool and schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome home! This bottom level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is now available to lease. Featuring a washer and dryer hook up, plenty of storage …
This incredible all brick/stone ranch style home features an amazing finished basement. Basement features modern updates and trending color pa…
Huntlyholme, The B.F. Huntley House: Built in 1924 for B.F. Huntley, this White Stucco Georgian Revival designed by Architects Charles Barton …