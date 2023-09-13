Beautiful Old Sherwood 2 story brick Colonial on quiet street. Spacious floorplan includes 5 bedrooms, one on the main level, and 3.5 baths. Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, formal living and dining room plus large den with fireplace. Full basement has finished playroom with fireplace and 2-car basement garage. Sunroom and deck overlook large, fenced corner lot. Recent roof, gutters, HVAC and water heater! Great house close to neighborhood pool and schools.