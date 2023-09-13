Huntlyholme, The B.F. Huntley House: Built in 1924 for B.F. Huntley, this White Stucco Georgian Revival designed by Architects Charles Barton Keen and William Roy Wallace with landscaping by Thomas Sears, all of whom designed Reynolda House! While owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh/Charlotte, Villa Marie Anna Academy initiated the founding of St. Leo's Elementary School & Bishop McGuinness High School. For the last 47 years it's been a Private Residence. Ceilings: 1st 10'; 2nd 9'. Great Care & Expense has been taken to Retain, Restore & Improve Original Details to: Wood Floors just Refinished on 1st & 2nd Floors, Interior & Exterior Painting, Moldings, Windows, Exterior Shutters, Gutters, Roof, Driveway, Sewer Line, Water Line, Gas Water Heater, HVAC, Landscaping, Generator, Butler's Pantry, & MORE! The original 3 Car Garage & Chauffeur's Quarters is now a 1,548 sq.ft. Guest Cottage w/2 BDs, 2 Full Baths, LR, DR & Den under the original green Ludowici-Celadon Tile Roof!