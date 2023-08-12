Philadelphia was hit by the worst yellow fever epidemic in August 1793, exactly 230 years ago.

When Dr. Benjamin Rush, a prominent doctor in Philadelphia and signer of the Declaration of Independence, was called to Dr. Hugh Hodge’s home to treat his daughter, he was probably expecting a standard fever or a case of influenza. Instead, he found one of the first cases of the 1793 Philadelphia yellow fever epidemic.

Yellow fever, known for the jaundice that affects some patients, is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes. While most cases last only for three to four days before symptoms such as fever or nausea disappear, other cases can become more serious, especially if the infected person has already been weakened by an unhealthy environment or other illnesses.

When French refugees brought yellow fever to Philadelphia, where many residents were already immunocompromised due to the city’s poor sanitary conditions, it spread quickly. Within a month, the disease reached epidemic proportions. People lay dying in their homes and in the streets. Hospitals overflowed as cases rose exponentially. Government officials and politicians intervened, but far too late. By Nov. 9, three months after it began, the epidemic was over. Around 10% of the Philadelphia population had died, making the epidemic one of the worst in U.S. history.

People who could afford to leave Philadelphia escaped the city, most of them never even contracting the disease. Most of these people were wealthy and influential citizens or politicians, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and others. When they left, only low-income people remained, many of whom were African Americans or immigrants.

With no one to advocate on their behalf, they were left to fend for themselves. No treatment or support was offered by city leaders, who turned a blind eye to the situation in hopes that it would pass soon. However, the deaths continued to rise. Overcrowded housing, lack of proper sanitation and limited access to clean water in poor communities allowed the disease to spread rapidly in its most toxic form. Low-income African Americans were told, falsely, by doctors that they were immune to yellow fever, so many of them took on essential jobs to salvage the economy and nurse the sick. More than 400 of these volunteers died after contracting yellow fever. In fact, the majority of deaths during the 1793 epidemic were low-income and minority people.

This is not a unique phenomenon. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, minorities and low-income communities were hit hardest as well. Due to centuries of segregation and racist housing policies such as redlining, people of color have been systematically placed in low-income communities with low access to health care, lack of job opportunities, and degraded and crowded living conditions. While COVID-19 is not spread through mosquitoes, it is spread through airborne particles from infected people. In crowded, low-income areas, it becomes almost impossible to avoid getting infected, leading to higher rates of minority cases.

Evidence reported by The Washington Post supports this claim, as 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are among Black people, while only 14% of the Michigan population is Black. However, more problems arise after infection. Most low-income jobs are considered essential or offer very few remote work opportunities. Taking time off to recover from COVID-19 could result in a loss of essential wages when working a low-income job. Even if this wasn’t an issue, most low-income jobs don’t offer health insurance, limiting access to health care for low-income communities. This means that COVID-19 disproportionately affected minority and low-income communities, just like yellow fever epidemic in Philadelphia.

Today travel has become easier and faster, which means that diseases spread just as easily and quickly. To offset this increased risk of pandemics, national governments need to invest in disease-prevention measures. These measures should not only focus on protecting the majority population but also the low-income, minority communities that have been historically ignored during pandemics and epidemics. If not everyone is protected, then no one is.