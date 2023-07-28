Aside from a cursory awareness of his name, my introduction to Tony Bennett came by accident during a 2011 YouTube search. The videos I found were promoting his forthcoming “Duets II” album, and I soon observed that the music was taking root in the depths of my spirit.

That album, which I promptly purchased, inaugurated my first audiophile experience. The memory lingers to this day: lying across the bed on the rainy autumn afternoons of my final year in high school — lights out, candle aflame. My first experiences of that album, which I continue to enjoy, forged in me a lasting penchant for the intentional kind of listening that all fine music deserves.

Duets II whetted my appetite for more of Bennett’s recordings, and, after years of listening, it’s now impossible for me to imagine the soundscape of my last decade without hearing his voice. Like his hero Frank Sinatra, Bennett studying the composed interplay that binds music to lyrics and animated that interplay in his delivery.

Sinatra was, as some have persuasively argued, more successful in “acting” the music, but I suggest that Bennett, by virtue of his indomitable range and impressive technique, sang their shared canon better by reaching further into the demands of its emotional foreground. Take, for example, the softness through which he mastered the “The Gentle Rain” in at least two separate recordings; the giddy joy he sounded so loudly in “The Trolley Song,” and the way he voiced, with restraint that sounds almost tearful, the existential dread of “Lost in the Stars” in his 1957 recording.

Songs like these illustrate the skill which made him, in Sinatra’s words, “the best singer in the business,” and they demonstrate how the music of Tony Bennett cannot be reduced to mere background noise at a cocktail party. The best singer in the business is meant to be heard.

In a 1967 interview, Judy Garland called Bennett’s smiling stage presence “irresistible to an audience.” I can attest, having seen him live on two occasions. An undergraduate at Campbell University at the time of the first concert, I drove to Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium, where I watched him — an hour into his set — abandon his microphone and sing “Fly Me to to the Moon” with no amplification beyond the far-reaching resonance of his voice.

I was a seminarian at Duke when I saw him again, Bennett having just passed his 90th year. Though he was still indulging his love affair with the audience, his mind was clearly fading, which was particularly evident when he sang “It Amazes Me” for the second time that night. The audience received his encore with enthusiasm, however, which concluded with the veteran performer stretching out his arms as if to embrace the warmth of their applause. That recital was among the last handful of public concerts that Tony Bennett ever gave.

Anyone with an interest in Bennett’s life should read his first memoir, “The Good Life,” which traces the astounding journey of his career. Collected here are Bennett’s reflections on his civil rights advocacy, which brought him to the 1965 march at Selma alongside Harry Belafonte. From there he was inspired to record the boldly affirming Black lullaby “Georgia Rose,” which, though first recorded years prior, was never released until his 1966 compilation album, “A Time for Love.”

For those who want to hear a broader sampling of Bennett’s music, with or without his memoir, I recommend starting with “For Once In My Life” and “Yesterday I Heard the Rain.” Follow those with the scarcely heard but masterful ballad “Make It Easy on Yourself.” For an upbeat turn, put on his greatest duet with Lady Gaga, “The Lady is a Tramp,” and see if you are not fully enthralled.

Unfortunately, I never met Tony Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96. So I’ll leave the details of his personal life to the memories of those who knew him, and to the promising labor of future biograpers. What I will say is that I have loved Bennett’s art, and I am grateful for his dedication to the preservation of the American popular song.

I hope that he is now basking in the applause of his maker, whose voice sang the world into existence, and wherein there is deeper love for the human voice than I can imagine, even with help from the finest stereo.