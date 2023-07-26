There’s been much said about the Florida Board of Education approving a new set of standards for how Black history should be taught in the state’s public schools.

The cynic in me will not accept that this is the Sunshine State's attempt to improve pedagogy. If that were the case they would do away with Black history, removing from its current adjunct status to fully integrate it into the larger American narrative.

History is not merely an examination of what happened; it also includes understanding the significance. Regardless of how one feels about the Florida Board of Education’s attempt to “improve” the teaching of Black history, it falls short because it omits the interrelated aspect that American history requires for a more comprehensive appreciation.

Can Black history be taught simply by the retelling of accomplishments by great Americans of a darker hue? Can Black history be understood by placing it on a separate but no less worn-out track that leaves the larger historical narrative wanting?

Two of America’s seminal events were the Civil War and World War II. Can one understand Black History and the Civil War through the lives of Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman? Wouldn’t one also need to know about Kentucky Sen. John J. Crittenden?

In December 1860, in an 11th hour attempt to head off impending secession, Crittenden introduced legislation that would become known in the annals of history as the “Crittenden Compromise.”

The Crittenden Compromise proposed six constitutional amendments and four congressional resolutions. Using lines drawn by the Missouri Compromise as the demarcation, the compromise would have made the institution of slavery permanent. Moreover, Crittenden’s bill specified that once it became law it could not be amended. Southern leaders supported the plan, but many Northern Republicans opposed it, as did President-elect Lincoln, which led to its defeat. Not long after the Compromise failed, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union.

But the challenge that the Crittenden Compromise presents, assuming it is taught accurately, effectively puts an end to the ridiculous propaganda claims that the Civil War was fought because of states’ rights. If one wishes to be historically accurate, the Civil War was fought because 11 states seceded from the Union. The primary reason for seven of the 11 seceding states, based on their articles of secession, was the preservation of the right to own human beings.

Black history curricula that include World War II invariably discuss the valiant contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen. And well they should. But they should also include Mississippi Rep. John Rankin.

Rankin, a footnote in America’s segregationist movement, probably had the biggest impact in curbing generational wealth for African Americans after the war.

The GI Bill was a piece of sweeping legislation aimed at assisting returning soldiers by providing low-interest mortgages and stipends covering tuition and expenses for veterans attending college or trade schools. It also provided unemployment compensation. For millions of returning African Americans, the GI Bill became a myth, leading many to conclude the legislation was racist. But the credit should go to Southern Democrats in Congress, hence the contributions of Rankin.

As chair of the House Veterans Committee, Rankin insisted that the program be administered by individual states instead of the federal government. The result of this subtle maneuver meant that many African Americans were denied loans in the South. And while more received loans in the North, many were systematically red-lined into areas where property values were less inclined to rise. Rankin cajoled congressmen to leave town while entrusting him as proxy for their vote on the bill.

Shouldn’t the aforementioned historical moments be part of at least the high school curriculum; or might it risk making white students ashamed of their history, as some claim? I don’t worry about the intestinal fortitude of today’s students, who are stronger, wiser and less concerned with the minutiae that constrains my generation, which returns me to the cynicism that began this column.

Are we going to continue to fall for the “Banana in the tailpipe”? (See the movie "Beverly Hills Cop"). The Florida Board of Education approving a new set of standards for how Black history is taught has less to do with improving education than reinforcing the belief that they represent the final wave of centurions protecting an inadequate status quo.