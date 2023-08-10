Florida’s Department of Education, under recently revised standards to its Black history curriculum, requires middle school students to learn how the enslaved developed skills for their personal “benefit.” High school students also will be taught about the 1920 Ocoee Massacre, including “violent acts committed against and by African Americans.”

With little surprise but much fanfare Florida’s revised 216-page Black history standards were tailor-made for the cacophony known as the 24-hour news cycle. This contemporary drama, which on the surface falls within the predictable zeitgeist of America’s historical racial narrative, abandons more penetrating analysis.

Aside from advocating that America’s institution of slavery served just short of a feeder system whereby the enslaved were the beneficiaries of a 19th century antecedent of the Job Corps, Florida’s revised standards are misleading and insulting.

The absence of nuance and circumspection was apparent in response to the Florida report stating the enslaved received benefits from their experience in captivity. If history is understood on a linear trajectory, perhaps Florida’s revised standards have merit. Many held in slavery possessed skills, whether before or during their enslavement which proved beneficial.

That aspect was featured in the Academy Award-winning film “12 Years a Slave.” The protagonist Solomon Northrop was an accomplished musician. His master meted out “benefits” while Northrop paradoxically existed under the suffocating conditions of enslavement. But history is not linear.

Suppose one offered in a school curriculum that Jews working with Dr. Josef Mengele in the Auschwitz concentration camp acquired skills that later proved beneficial. Wouldn’t such a suggestion be equally misleading, and just as insulting?

The reference to violent acts committed “against and by” African Americans during the 1920 Ocoee Massacre is also misleading. This promotes a false equivalency. Between 30-35 African Americans were murdered and Black homes and businesses were destroyed in order to prevent African Americans from voting. Given the similarity of impulses, do the Florida standards also teach violent acts committed “against and by” the founding generation?

Some defenders of Florida’s revised standards argue that the participation of African American scholars legitimized the process. Does the inclusion of African Americans absolve Florida’s Department of Education from offering misleading pedagogy? Perhaps the assertion is a form of “new math” that views African Americans as monolithic and if one agrees it must hold true in totality.

Florida’s revised standards, like those in most other states, treat African American history as an adjunct position. The institution of slavery was not a standalone enterprise. It was woven into the initial fabric of the American experiment that cannot be presented as linear.

How can slavery, or more broadly African American history, be understood outside the larger American narrative? Doesn’t a judicious understanding of American history require that one hold its high and low moments with equal dexterity?

The institution of slavery was not based on happenstance. Codified by the Constitution, cheap, exploitable labor, based on racial capitalism, would prove critical to America’s economic model.

The contradiction is rooted in America’s overt commitment to the civic virtue of liberty and equality while owning human beings, practically annihilating the indigenous population and disenfranchising a large segment of the white population.

The unintended consequences occurred when the original draft of the Constitution included the Three-Fifths Compromise, which gave the institution of slavery constitutional legitimacy while placing the nation in moral tension with itself. The counter-intuitive proposition to be a nation committed to liberty and equality while sanctioning the ownership of human beings led to a series of “compromises” culminating in the Compromise of 1850, which made the federal government duty-bound to return fugitive runaways.

If Florida’s revised standards are a continuation of the state’s sophomoric attempt to prohibit, namely white students, from experiencing guilt or shame, it would be better to remove history altogether from its required curriculum.

American history is not a series of accounts all concluding with some variation of Gary Cooper riding off into the sunset with Grace Kelly. History is an amalgamation of good and bad moments. Florida’s misleading and insulting revised standards perpetuate our collective desire to remain shackled to historically arrested development. That’s not the path pursued by a great nation.