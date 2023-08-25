Some 35 years ago, pundits and politicians had such little regard for the Democratic presidential field, they labeled the candidates “the seven dwarves.” The Republicans who debated Wednesday night in Milwaukee showed they might deserve to be characterized as a 2024 version.

Of course, one of those 1988 “dwarves” — Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis — became the Democratic nominee, though he lost the November election. These GOP hopefuls may be doomed to retain their small stature, given the looming off-stage figure of Donald Trump.

The overwhelming GOP leader in early polls snubbed the first 2024 GOP debate, explaining in a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson that ran at the same time: “Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president?”

His decision looked pretty good, as his eight rivals repeatedly wrangled on issues like abortion, Ukraine and Trump’s suitability to run again, hoping to establish themselves as his main rival, his potential running mate, or, if his legal troubles catch up with him, his replacement at the top of the GOP ticket.

If any helped themselves, it was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who displayed a modicum of moderation while not deviating from conservative positions, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was largely unchallenged while directing his comments at the GOP’s Trumpian base.

But Trump’s dominance was underscored when all but former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised their hands when asked if they would back him if he again won the GOP nomination.

One of the few surprises was that the chief target was not DeSantis, perhaps reflecting a sense that he is fading though still second to Trump in most GOP polls. Instead, the rapidly rising Vivek Ramaswamy, a glib 37-year-old entrepreneur and Trump defender, drew repeated rejoinders for his inexperience, foreign policy positions and carefully honed applause lines.

“I’ve had enough of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT,” Christie told him, invoking the artificial intelligence processing tool.

Ramaswamy touted the need for “a political outsider” to start a “revolution” in Washington — where have you heard that before? — prompting former Vice President Mike Pence to say, “now is not the time for on-the-job training.” Christie called him “the same type of amateur” as former President Barack Obama.

When Ramaswamy opposed more U.S. aid for Ukraine, Haley assailed that and his opposition to helping Taiwan, Israel and other U.S. “friends.” “You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows,” said Haley, who was Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. Ramaswamy shot back, wishing her “well in your future career on the boards of (defense contractors) Lockheed (Martin) and Raytheon.”

The former South Carolina governor opposed Pence’s call for a national standard limiting abortions, declaring “we need to stop demonizing this issue” and seek a “consensus” while maintaining opposition to abortion rights. “Consensus is the opposite of leadership,” said Pence.

DeSantis, unsmiling and serious, may have avoided fire by avoiding many questions. Asked if he favored a federal ban on abortion, he touted his state’s six-week ban. And he said he won’t support more aid to Ukraine unless European allies “pull their weight,” which Haley said they are doing.

He initially tried to avoid answering if he thought Pence was right in rebuffing Trump’s pressure to reverse the 2020 results. But when pressed, he said, “Mike did his duty. I got no beef with him,” a position backed by all but Ramaswamy.

It took nearly an hour before the Fox News moderators — Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum — raised the former president’s four pending indictments. But their questions provoked some of the sharpest debates of the evenings, and loud boos from the audience when Christie and Hutchinson said Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election disqualified him from returning to the presidency.

“Someone has to stop normalizing his conduct,” Christie said. “The conduct is beneath the office of the president of the United States.” As boos overwhelmed the applause, Christie replied, “Booing is allowed, but it does not change the truth.”

Ramaswamy spoke up on behalf of the former president, calling Trump the “best president of the 21st century,” as the crowd cheered. “We have to end the weaponization of justice in this country,” he added, an applause line that several others delivered during the evening.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, raised the possibility of Trump being barred legally from the presidency by a clause in the post-Civil War 14th Amendment that bars from office anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States, a position advocated by several legal scholars but unproven and possibly unenforceable.But most of the two-hour debate focused on issues, which pre-debate polls showed was what Republican voters wanted.

By the way, Dukakis wasn’t the only one of those seven 1988 Democratic “dwarves” to achieve some political success. Al Gore became the 1992 Democratic vice presidential nominee and its 2000 presidential nominee, albeit a losing one.

And 1988 also-ran Joe Biden outlasted and outdid them all, becoming vice president and then president. The 2024 dwarves will be lucky to match them.