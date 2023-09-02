On Labor Day, we pause to honor the important work done by people across the country. It’s a time to appreciate and reflect on the many things we do for each other, whether that’s teaching children, growing food, keeping the shelves stocked, or building a more just, resilient and sustainable planet.

If you work in a factory that makes solar panels, you probably don’t have any doubt that you have a green job. But what about the rest of us? How do we make sure that our work aligns with our values? How can we enrich our jobs to make sure our day-to-day activities bolster justice, community connection and the environment?

Here are some first steps to consider:

Green habits

Most people work in places that could use a nudge in a greener direction. You can help. If you happen to work in an office that doesn’t collect recyclables, that’s a great starting place. Or maybe you work on a construction site without a second dumpster to collect recyclable construction waste.

Does your workplace use cost-effective LED lighting or are you still on old fluorescents? Do the restrooms have low-flow fixtures and occupancy sensors for the lights? What about smart thermostats or heat pumps instead of fossil-powered furnaces? Solar panels?

Sometimes an easy conversation with a manager (and a commitment to helping facilitate the change) can lead to big improvements. My advice: Be nice. Don’t lecture. Ask questions. Offer ideas for how to implement your suggestion. And be prepared for multiple conversations before getting to yes.

Right now is a great time for businesses to get big tax breaks when they make environmental improvements. America Is All In has some great resources explaining ways that businesses can earn cash for environmental actions. Learn more and share with your employer.

Green money

How we invest our money can have a big impact on the world around us. Does your job offer a managed retirement account? What companies are in that portfolio? Making a change can be a great way to shift your money in support of your values.

If your benefits plan offers multiple investment options, try to select the one that puts your dollars to work helping people and the planet. This can be tricky to figure out, so don’t be afraid to ask for help. A good resource is GreenAmerica.org.

If you can’t find a good option with your current plan, can your employer switch to a new investment company? There are some excellent firms focused on socially responsible investments. A great place to start? FossilFreeFunds.org.

Talk it out

The biggest thing that makes a workplace green is you. Have open conversations about climate change with the people around you. A 2019 Yale University study found that many Americans believe other people don’t care about climate change as much as we ourselves do. Create a workplace culture where you can talk about your hopes, anxieties and ideas for action. Together with your co-workers, you can build a stronger community.

You’ll also find people who disagree with you. Be respectful and friendly. Be open to asking and answering questions (and saying “I don’t know.”) Be the real person they know and love who takes environmentalism seriously. Pundits and politicians may talk about big climate solutions like nuclear fusion and large-scale electrification, but the most critical component to any change is human relationships. Strong connections and community will create a better future.

Make a change

You might be at a stage in your career when you can change course in a big way to focus on social and environmental problems. For example, we’ve seen folks working on oil rigs use those same skills in the clean geothermal power industry. Check out job opportunities on Piedmont Environmental Alliance’s new Triad Green Jobs Center, and think about how a career change might allow you to better use your skill set in line with your values.

Reach out

Inside or outside of the workplace, a strong community is vital to creating lasting change. Reach out to Piedmont Environmental Alliance for help putting your passion to work (peanc.org).