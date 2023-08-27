As a health-care provider serving Forsyth County’s most vulnerable residents, I see firsthand one of the most critical health issues facing North Carolina and our nation: food insecurity or the lack of consistent access to healthy foods.

This burgeoning crisis is evident daily at the mobile health clinic where I work: More than 30% of our patients tell us they don’t have access to healthy foods due to cost, transportation barriers and other factors.

Those numbers seem high until you consider that our clinic serves primarily low-income, uninsured or underinsured people who can’t afford health care and often must choose between eating and paying bills.

Among North Carolina’s general population, food insecurity affected 12.1% of residents in 2020, exceeding the national average of 10.5%. The impact is uneven as 19.1% of Blacks and 15.6% of Hispanics report food insecurity compared to 9% of whites.

The situation has worsened since March, when more than 800,000 North Carolina households saw federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — food stamps — slashed as pandemic-era emergency allotments ended.

Hardest hit by this “hunger cliff” were older adults, whose benefits were cut from $281 a month to $23, while the average SNAP recipient has lost $82 a month, resulting in a benefit of $6 a day.

Lack of access to healthy foods is linked to some of our most costly health woes — including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease — with $52 billion in annual health care costs tied to poor nutrition.

On the flip side, research shows SNAP recipients who receive consistent access to nutritious foods are healthier and less likely to miss doctors’ appointments or days of work. Children are better able to concentrate on their schoolwork.

Food insecurity is a health-equity issue, too, and must be solved for North Carolina to reach its policy goal of ensuring that all North Carolinians can achieve their health potential regardless of social or economic circumstances.

Where are the solutions to food insecurity going to come from?

Anti-hunger organizations do phenomenal work feeding families, but rising demand for assistance has strained their capacity. SNAP benefit cuts are doubly tragic as this program provides nine times the meals food banks and pantries supply.

Organizations across North Carolina are working hard to combat food insecurity. For example, North Carolina’s network of 70 free and charitable clinics, which provide health care for our state’s low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents, is improving access to healthy foods with a variety of programs:

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Mobile Health Program launched Fresh Food Rx, partnering with community organizations and produce vendors to provide weekly deliveries of produce and eggs, health coaching, recipes and skill- development opportunities.

Boone’s Hunger & Health Coalition provides medically tailored boxes with produce, eggs, and other fresh foods while providing nutritional resources and additional nonperishable foods through their food pantry.

Clinics in Eastern North Carolina are partnering with East Carolina University’s Fresh Start program, providing diabetic patients with produce from local farms, nutrition counseling and individual health coaching.

“Food-as-medicine” programs like these are promising, but many barriers to scaling such initiatives remain due to funding and logistical challenges. Free and charitable clinics and food outreach agencies cannot shoulder this burden alone.

Thankfully, we can look to other states for examples of innovative approaches. New Jersey’s Food Access Initiative provides affordable financing for new, full-service supermarkets in communities of need and support to prevent stores from closing. A Food Bucks Rx program offers SNAP recipients “produce prescriptions” from health care providers redeemable at corner stores, supermarkets and farmers’ markets.

New Jersey also increased the minimum monthly benefit for SNAP recipients to $95, waived income reporting requirements, and allowed for telephonic signatures to make it easier to access SNAP. In North Carolina, SNAP must be more utilized, but the complicated application procedures make benefits hard to get.

Let’s learn from what’s working elsewhere and better nourish our hungry North Carolina neighbors.