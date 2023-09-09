“You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows,” said Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, to a fellow Republican presidential candidate in a recent debate. The target of her summary correction is in good company. What we Americans don’t know about our national history and our interactions with other nations could fill a library — and does except, perhaps, in Florida.

Despite a vocal Republican interest in distancing America from supporting Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy knows enough to emulate one important part of American history that most Americans conveniently minimize, disclaim, or never learned. The coming of Constitution Day on Sept. 17 is a good time to reflect on any of our founding documents. Of interest here is the one we still hope to celebrate on its 250th anniversary in 2026, if we can remain a democratic republic that long.

Most Americans probably imagine our Declaration of Independence was issued in a pique of bravado, with the swagger of a Texan and questionable “bah-god” self-assuredness. Fortunately, our Founders knew better. They were students of the Enlightenment which had advanced science, religion, philosophy and politics throughout the 18th century in the centers of power in Western Europe.

After the Olive Branch Petition of July 5, 1775, and a year of wins and losses in a shooting war with British soldiers and American loyalists, the Founders in the Second Continental Congress knew that reconciliation with Great Britain was lost. If they wanted to separate from the most powerful nation in the world, they would need a good strategy, including winning over powerful allies on the world stage.

We would not be a free-standing, independent nation unless the other free-standing, independent nations said we were. (Zelenskyy knows that too.) No amount of self-puffery would make it so. Our Declaration of Independence was calculated political theater on the international stage with a specific intentional purpose. It was to enable France and Spain to recognize the “united States” as its own government so these powers could take sides against their longtime enemy, Great Britain, and do so for their own interests. As Ambassador Haley intimated, succeeding in international relations is for those who play chess, not checkers.

France became our essential ally in 1778 after we had demonstrated enough competence to warrant French support through a victory at Saratoga, N.Y., in October 1777. Three years later, French armies and navies were with us in October 1781 at Yorktown, our independence-winning victory, which would not have happened without them. (Viva la France!)

In alliance with the rebelling states in mid-1779, Spanish naval and land forces fought against British interests in the Mississippi River Valley and along the Gulf Coast. Spain also provided money, arms and supplies. America needed powerful friends on our side and the Founders knew where to find such allies and how best to invite their participation — no boast, threat, bluff or swagger needed.

France was the center of the Enlightenment. Indeed, it was 250 years ago, in 1773 and 1774 that one of the leading lights of the French Enlightenment, then only 30, changed the world of science and philosophy forever. Antoine Lavoisier established, with scientific proof, the Combustion Theory, which identified oxygen, and also the Conservation of Mass principle. Thus did he move the world from alchemy to chemistry, from magic to science, from fantasy to fact. Proof was paramount in advancing human understanding of our world, in changing minds. Curiosity and reasoning were embraced and encouraged. Reliance on unquestioned tradition fell away. Blind fealty to divine-right sovereigns (or their wannabes) was a dead end.

The world was changing. Those who found their way forward with the changes survived and thrived. Those who ignored the facts, the new proven reality, found themselves left behind. As today, delusion and denial are parts of a closed system, rendering one devoid of credibility except in the echo chambers of diminishing numbers who choose not to acknowledge reality.

The Enlightenment was a giant step forward for humanity and for American independence. The enlightened Founders did their part. The enlightened framers of the Constitution did theirs as well a decade later. Reassured and grateful for our democratic republic, enlightened Americans celebrate Constitution Day.