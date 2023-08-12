Our national news these days is a confluence of power struggles, political shenanigans and a sea swell of weak justifications for bad behavior thrown about with hopes for our gullibility, all accompanied by the usual titillating tale of a sex scandal. So, what’s new?

It was much the same 250 years ago, as our colonial predecessors were navigating their own world amid growing turmoil on how best to run a homeland. Only the cast of characters has changed — and, as today, some were lacking any respectable qualities of character at all.

After Royal Gov. William Tryon hanged six North Carolina citizens in June 1771, he moved on to become the new governor of New York. But that colony already had a governor, John Murray, Lord Dunmore, who was not pleased to be reassigned to Virginia, in his mind the disease-ridden backwater of America with no social life. He was booted out of an office of power and privilege by the powers that be serving Britain’s Parliament and the king. Dunmore resisted and deigned the appointment, bellowing in a drunken stupor, “Damn Virginia. Did I ever seek it? I asked for New York — New York I took, and they have robbed me of it without my consent.”

After months of delay and fitful outrage, Lord Dunmore at last showed up in Williamsburg. He was as unknown and unpopular as his predecessor, the late Lord Botetourt, was beloved. One early duty was serving as judge for a trial involving the claims of “pretty young” Kitty Eustace Blair, not yet 21, who was suing her young husband of one day, Dr. Blair, amid claims of not satisfactorily consummating the marriage on their wedding night. Dunmore may have known more than he let on. Reportedly, she had been his mistress in New York.

All the tantalizing claims — argued by Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson as opposing counsels — aside, Dunmore delayed his decision until the fall of 1773, conveniently after the defendant died. Through the publicity of this court case, Dunmore believed he had somehow repaired his reputation and endeared himself to Virginians. Not so. The Whig faction found him to be bent toward despotism.

As citizens across the 13 colonies began rethinking in 1774 their willingness to be governed at the whims of a government and its ministers from across an ocean, Dunmore calculated how to renew his popularity. He put himself at the head of a campaign, Lord Dunmore’s War, to quiet an uprising of Shawnees along the Ohio River resisting settlers’ encroachments. Dunmore took undeserved credit for the victory at Point Pleasant in October 1774 — hand-to-hand combat between indigenous warriors and frontiersmen.

As tensions increased between Americans and British overlords, Dunmore disbanded the House of Burgesses. After “the shot heard ‘round the world” happened in April 1775, Dunmore escaped to safety aboard a ship in Chesapeake Bay. He offered to free any of the enslaved who would fight for the British. On New Year’s Day 1776, Dunmore fired a barrage of ship’s cannons on the town of Norfolk, starting fires which burned it all down. Later, as his ragtag flotilla of ships and boats was chased out of Chesapeake Bay, some claim he sold the supposedly freed Blacks back into slavery. Dunmore sailed for Canada.

As a former, twice-impeached president receives a third indictment for wrongdoing, this one also bordering on treason, it’s helpful to remember that bad actors have always been a part of our history. We have successfully fended them off and retained our independence. Let’s keep doing that. More of the same ilk will surely appear — people with elevated hubris and little regard for others, those who game the system and try to convince others they are a “savior” of sorts.

These of little character are eventually revealed as the weakest, the least worthy, and deserving more our disdain and ridicule. Pity them. They have brought it on themselves. We remember you, Lord Dunmore, and those just like you.

If America deserves to celebrate 250 years of independence, liberty and equality, we must earn it. Hold fast to the Constitution and the rule of law, and deny the claims of authoritarian wannabes that they speak for you. Preserve our national character.