Smith Reynolds Airport began operations in 1942, the year a famous geographer, Gilbert F. White, wrote: “Floods are acts of God. But flood losses are largely acts of man.”

Since World War II the U.S. has developed in much the same pavement-oriented pattern. In about 80 years, urban storm water significantly diminished downstream water resources. Now the airport is asking for tax dollars to repair elevated storm-surge damage after clearcutting a forest between the runway and the creek.

Similar stormwater issues have increased throughout the state. Pro-development entities don’t care. They build and destroy. They incrementally increase stormwater surges and floods. They destroy stream buffers, install dams and culverts, cause extensive erosion and pave natural landscapes. They are often subsidized by public utilities such as roads, sewer and water.

Ever heard of “trout” (likely shad) runs in Davidson County before the Yadkin River dams? They knew about the need for fish passage when Idols Dam was built in 1898. Poor people depended on this annual spawning for subsistence. The gentlemen who built Idols tried to provide fish passage, albeit unsuccessfully.

Much stormwater destruction is preventable. An ounce of prevention (by developers) is worth much more than a pound of cure (by taxpayers).

Building responsibly supports public health and the stewardship of natural resources. Changing lands from pasture and forest to highly impervious developments compels flooding and stormwater surges, as does floodplain filling. The resulting direct and cumulative ecosystem harm is a death by a thousand cuts.

North Carolina has a fast-growing population. Yet, we have less natural resource stewardship as courts and legislators serve business interests over quality of life. The well-heeled get wealthier while the public is burdened to live with or repair the damage.

North Carolina was once known as the “good roads” state but at a high cost to downstream water users. New roads promote more sprawl and environmental calamity. Many of the state Department of Transportation’s older, professionally engineered culverts are essentially dams blocking fish passage. It’s rare for NCDOT to provide any post-development stormwater control and retention measures. After a new highway is built, new developments further elevate downstream flooding and diminish downstream water quality. Much of this is caused by aggravated streambank erosion.

Should it be all about construction, money and jobs, or being No. 1 in business recruitment? Why repeat the growth mistakes of our past? Isn’t development without responsible stormwater and water buffer safeguards absurdly irresponsible to taxpayers?

Our children are deprived of tree-shaded creeks and the beauty and sounds of songbirds that once thrived there. Shaded stream buffers can be 15 degrees cooler than urban areas. Cooler buffers can help reduce urban heat-sink effects.

The failure to adequately plan land use and protection will harm environmental stability and the costs will be passed on to future generations by business-friendly legislators. Development without responsibility, except to stockholders, encourages asphalt deserts, despondency and delinquency.

Theodore Roosevelt put it best in 1910 when he wrote: “Conservation means development as much as it does protection. … I recognize the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them, or rob, by wasteful means, the generations that come after us.”

It’s time our governments gave equal footing to protecting what’s left of our natural resources as they give to subsidizing private development.

It’s time governments paid downslope property owners for harm caused by government-approved development.

It’s time for people to insist on smart growth instead of 1950-ish development. The state’s population has increased more than tenfold since 1950. We know more now than we did then. We should act like it.

Wholesome growth without wholesale annihilation can be done with sound watershed planning practices not driven by greed and vested interests, as is the case now. No business association should ever contribute to, write or edit our laws and regulations. They do not represent the people.