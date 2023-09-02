SAN DIEGO — Americans need to stop complaining about immigrants and just say “thank you.”

And Labor Day is the perfect time.

Thank you for choosing the United States as the setting for your next act. We know you had options, including simply staying in your home country. We are honored you decided to make your new life here in the fabled land of second chances.

Thank you for doing, without griping, the dirty and dangerous jobs that many of the native-born won’t go near — from picking avocados atop 12-foot ladders to tarring roofs in 100-degree heat to washing windows on skyscrapers to prying meat out of crab shells.

Thank you for being “essential workers” who could teach the native-born a thing or two — if we would listen — about the honor of work and the importance of having a job, even if it isn’t the fulfillment of your life’s mission.

And most of all, thank you for saving Labor Day.

The holiday was established by Congress in 1894 to honor the American worker, but its relevance is in doubt. Why set aside a day every year to honor labor when there are fewer and fewer laborers? As more people leave the workforce, the idea of a steady job already seems antiquated. Twenty years from now, our children’s kids might ask, “Grandpa, tell us about this thing you used to have called work?”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans — many of them newly aware of their mortality and convinced they deserved more out of life — checked out of the labor force. In 2022, according to federal employment data, more than 50 million people in the United States quit their jobs. That surpassed 2021, when 47.8 million people left their jobs and kicked off the “Great Resignation.”

Some of these folks left to find better opportunities, given that many employers raised wages faster than they had in decades. But a lot of other people wanted off the hamster wheel.

Meanwhile, many workers in their 20s and 30s who don’t leave are “quiet quitting” — giving their employers just enough productivity to show they’re still conscious in their cubicles. Gone are the days of pouring your heart and soul into a company that might give you a gold watch but just as easily a pink slip. Whereas baby boomers worked overtime, Generation Z — which includes 18-to-26-year-olds — appears to be over the idea of work.

Add it all up, and one thing is clear: In America, the concept of work is in a sad state of affairs. There is one silver lining: immigrants.

For Latino immigrants, who make up about 44% of the U.S. foreign-born population, work is sacred. It’s part of the holy trinity of the most important things in life, along with family and community.

The number of foreign-born workers in the U.S. increased to 29.8 million last year, up from 27.9 million in 2021. That’s a spike of about 6%. By contrast, the number of native-born workers went from 133.2 million to 134.5 million. That’s a bump of about 1%.

As a Gen Xer, I’m a mixed bag on the topic of work. On the one hand, I’m a hard worker because my parents and grandparents set a good example. I put in seven days a week at various jobs. But I’m also fluent in our national language: entitlement. When I’m in the market for a job, I want minimum hours and maximum compensation.

My Mexican grandfather — who immigrated to the United States legally from Chihuahua as a boy more than 100 years ago — would call it heresy. He was grateful to have a job, even if it was picking fruit on sweltering summer days in Central California. He felt blessed that he could pay the mortgage and put food on the table for his family.

As an American with a healthy self-image, I think my employers should be grateful that I’m working for them. I expect sick days and four weeks of vacation every year. My grandfather had just one question for his bosses: “How much work can you give me?”

If you were an employer, whom would you rather hire?

So, this Labor Day, enjoy the barbecue, the ballgame or the beach. In America these days, leisure is king. And don’t worry. The work that needs doing will still get done, thanks to immigrants.