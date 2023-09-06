Sound familiar?

Twenty-five years ago, while teaching Latin American Regional Studies to budding PSYOP and Civil-Military Affairs officers, we discussed three generalizations that explain significant differences between Latin American and Western democracies. The differences apply in many other developing countries, especially those with traditional cultures. They are the Power Rule, the Profit Rule and Machismo, in diminishing order of importance.

While Lord Acton taught us that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, the "Power Rule" states that power is inherently good. You should seek power and wield it notoriously and ruthlessly. If you don’t, someone will seize it from you.

Therefore, you should use your power to keep and increase your power. Flaunt your power. Threaten, bully and boast.

The “profit rule” gives anyone the right to extract profit from any economic activity under his or her power. This explains and legitimizes bribery and corruption, while strengthening the power rule.

"Machismo" describes the man's role. He is in charge. He must be virile, brave and powerful. Serial infidelity is fine if he doesn’t bring shame on the family.

Those three principles interrelated very predictably throughout Latin America and dictatorships worldwide. The public not only accepted, but also expected such dictators. Each victory strengthened and legitimized the principles, practices and personalities that characterized Latin American dictators, presidents and flag officers from the Colonial Period on.

Does this remind you of anyone?

Ken Haynes

Kernersville

Pound foolish

As governor of Florida, Rick Scott signed into law in 2017 a statute eliminating an agency of the Florida State government that regulated development and construction in coastal areas, calling the agency a "job killer." Fast forward to 2022, and the Florida west coast is pummeled by Hurricane Ian, which ended up being the most costly storm event in Florida history.

How much would have been saved had new construction between 2017 and 2022 followed guidelines designed to mitigate flood and hurricane damage? We will never know.

Our state legislature recently considered revising North Carolina building codes, now more than a decade old, but declined to do so for largely the same reasons that Gov. Scott eliminated the state agency that enforced coastal area building codes.

It would appear to me that an ounce of prevention is better than the pound of a cure, but I guess our legislature sees things differently.

We need better legislators.

James McGrath

Yadkinville

Robinson's rhetoric

Memo to candidate for governor Mark Robinson:

Recently I heard you make the statement, “Do not turn your children over to these wicked people."

Sadly, you were referring to the dedicated teachers in North Carolina.

It is unfortunate that this state ranks near the bottom in the nation in per-pupil spending. However, such vitriolic, hateful, harmful and malicious statements are just plain wrong and evil.

Certainly, North Carolina should do better, but how do you think these hateful statements make things better?

In no manner do you demonstrate the kind of leadership that the state needs or, hopefully, wants.

Since childhood, I have been told, “You are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem." You are definitely a part of the problem.

Ruth Petty

Greensboro

Protect public schools

The vast majority of people in our country owe much to public education. For me, public education gave me the foundation leading to a career in health care for more than 40 years. And for my adult children, public education was the foundation for their careers in North Carolina, one in the public education setting.

Not only did it benefit us, but the foundation we received in public education benefited all of the people we touched in our daily work. Benjamin R. Barber wrote, “(T)here is something deeply disturbing, even perverse, about current political rhetoric that has seized on privatizing (depublicizing) America’s schools. For to take the public out of education is to take the common out of the commonwealth.”

An overwhelming number of people in our county support public education, for it made them who they are. Public education was established as the cornerstone of democracy: education for all people. We need to stand strong to support public education for all, despite current threats to privatize it and to dismantle the national Department of Education.

Terri Burleson

Colfax

The writer is a retired nurse practictioner.