As we take time out of our busy schedules to celebrate this weekend the 130th occurrence of Labor Day as a national holiday in the United States, I think it is time to reflect on the state of the local labor market. Back in 2019, I co-authored an academic article that appeared in Political Economy in the Carolinas that outlines some of the key issues as to why Forsyth County remains the third-least economically mobile county in the entire country. Our elected officials have attempted the time-honored practice of using subsidies and tax abatements to attempt to attract business, but I think a bolder approach needs to be considered.

By focusing on the mismatch between occupational skills of our residents and the industrial profiles of countries we wish to attract, we can rectify many of the issues that have plagued our country and turn us into a transformative powerhouse that can help all of our citizens. Rather than attempting to attract new industries that often need to hire workers from other areas since we lack the current skills base to apply for newly created jobs, we should employ a bottom-up approach that focuses on workforce training and development and providing transportation linkages to poorer individuals before trying to bring in outside companies.

Some of the ways to do this is to create an early college at Winston-Salem State University to rival the many that are in Guilford County and have as its focus the development of entrepreneurial talent so that lasting business ventures can be created by local residents who already have roots here and therefore are less likely to move away to other locations. Such an early college would be unique in the area, which would significantly enhance the prospects for our youth to continue to stay here.

We should work to implement a patent law program that would train patent agents and patent attorneys and would be co-hosted between Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University so that new inventions can be quickly brought to market.

We should work to implement enterprise zones in all census tracts where average resident incomes are below the poverty line and provide broad-based tax relief in these zones for local businesses to be able to eliminate the disparity that currently exists between wealthier and less fortunate areas in our city and county, especially when it comes to issues such as food security and the unbanked.

We should subsidize the fees paid for underwriting low-balance mortgages to ensure that local residents have access to credit that can be used to purchase existing homes in low-income areas and stabilize the collapsed real estate market that exists in some parts of the city.

Finally, we should provide relocation assistance to residents who are displaced by enterprise zone redevelopment projects and transportation assistance to poorer residents of our community so that they are not limited to public transit system but can instead be able to utilize Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services to unlock opportunities that exist beyond those proximate to bus stops and reduce commuting times accordingly. Taking these bold steps are ways that we can accelerate economic mobility and job growth in our county.

On this, the 130th Labor Day in our nation’s history, we need to think about how to uplift everyone and create a society that offers economic opportunity for all our citizens.