A.J. Daoud: Elected leaders must protect innovation

The COVID-19 virus is still here and does not care who you are or who you supported for president. It can hurt all of us physically and is hurting all of us financially when it comes to the economy.

The good news: Vaccines are also here thanks to the tireless work of biopharmaceutical scientists across the country. Although it will take time to produce sufficient doses to inoculate the entire population, as we have all seen in recent weeks, an end to the deadly pandemic is finally in sight.

My wife, Angie, and I take joy in this biopharmaceutical success, even though it does not come in time to protect us personally from the ravages of COVID-19. Sadly, we contracted the coronavirus back in July and our lives will never be the same.

I was fortunate that my case was relatively mild, but Angie suffered a terrible bout with the disease, and her challenges are ongoing. We owe her survival to the care she received in the ICU at Forsyth Medical Center and our deepest gratitude goes out to the health care professionals there for everything they do.

But even five months later, Angie can barely climb the stairs in our home. And doctors are concerned that the permanent scar tissue in her lungs could lead to a debilitating emphysema. The impacts of COVID-19 will be with us forever.