A.J. Daoud: Elected leaders must protect innovation

The COVID-19 virus is still here and does not care who you are or who you supported for president. It can hurt all of us physically and is hurting all of us financially when it comes to the economy.
The good news: Vaccines are also here thanks to the tireless work of biopharmaceutical scientists across the country. Although it will take time to produce sufficient doses to inoculate the entire population, as we have all seen in recent weeks, an end to the deadly pandemic is finally in sight.
My wife, Angie, and I take joy in this biopharmaceutical success, even though it does not come in time to protect us personally from the ravages of COVID-19. Sadly, we contracted the coronavirus back in July and our lives will never be the same.
I was fortunate that my case was relatively mild, but Angie suffered a terrible bout with the disease, and her challenges are ongoing. We owe her survival to the care she received in the ICU at Forsyth Medical Center and our deepest gratitude goes out to the health care professionals there for everything they do.
But even five months later, Angie can barely climb the stairs in our home. And doctors are concerned that the permanent scar tissue in her lungs could lead to a debilitating emphysema. The impacts of COVID-19 will be with us forever.
We have also been impacted professionally. I own a funeral home service and we pride ourselves in helping and comforting people when they are at their most vulnerable and pained. But COVID-19 restrictions have meant often times having to say goodbye to loved ones without the soothing comfort of friends and family. The vaccine is going to mean our communities can support each other the way we are meant to do.
Angie and I now share a mission to minimize the number of people harmed by COVID-19. That is why we have spoken up about the importance of wearing a mask and why we are vocal supporters of biopharmaceutical advancement.
The U.S. must promote continued development of COVID-19 vaccines that are easier to transport and administer so we can reach herd immunity as quickly and painlessly as possible. We also need more therapies to help whenever someone, like a person who cannot be vaccinated, gets sick.
Only when protected by vaccines and treatment options will Americans have the confidence to reengage fully in our economy and spur nationwide recovery. Now is the worst time for officials in Washington to push any policies counter to these priorities, but that is what is happening due to recent actions by the Trump administration.
We voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and again this year. We were delegates in support of Trump at the Republican Convention in Cleveland in 2016 and were meant to be in Charlotte in 2020. We support Trump and his administration on most things. But the recent decision by the Trump administration to implement the most-favored nation policy, mandating that the Medicare agency be involved in price-setting for prescription therapies, is a bad idea.
This single rule change will have disastrous consequences. It could slash senior citizens’ access to pharmaceutical treatments, reduce private investment in research and harm an industry working to cure everything from childhood cancers to Alzheimer’s.
I believe there is a better way.
A well-functioning free market can control costs while driving biopharmaceutical progress. The right business ecosystem can empower our drug makers to create products to save lives worldwide. Just look at how successful Operation Warp Speed has been!
The past few months have taught us how much rests on the basic foundation of good health. Americans have seen our family life, our professional goals and our economy derailed by one tiny virus. As we look to the new year, we should call on our elected leaders to make it a happier, healthier, more prosperous 2021 by supporting continued, innovative research and development from the biopharmaceutical sector that has created a COVID-19 vaccination in record time.
A.J. Daoud previously served as Republican district chairman and a Republican N.C. Lottery commissioner. Daoud is the CEO of a funeral management/acquisition company with locations in three states. He and his wife, Angie, live in Pilot Mountain.
