Alan Brown: School return requires time and resources

While it is true that some smaller, more rural school systems have had success in reopening their schools, others haven’t. Either way, it doesn’t really matter. Small and rural, we are not.

Similarly, our schools shouldn’t be compared to local private schools, many of whom have nurses on staff each day and plenty of physical space to spread out students. When their students are required to quarantine, they more often find themselves in homes with quiet places to study and access to books, computers and reliable internet.

Our under-resourced public schools and the students they serve are not always afforded those same luxuries, particularly the Title I schools with larger populations of students living in poverty.

When it is safe, we all want schools to reopen because for many students these educational settings are their best chance for at least two good meals and eight hours of safety. At the same time, providing access to high-quality education is our best chance to improve the lives of students so they can positively impact their local communities.

For multifaceted decisions like school reopening, Ohl’s voice is just one among a chorus of relevant experts that includes epidemiologists, pediatricians, health disparity researchers, school administrators and professional educators.