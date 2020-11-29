Alan Brown: School return requires time and resources

The nearly impossible task of deciding when Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will return students, faculty and staff for in-person instruction has been fraught with controversy and strong opinions.
Such a decision includes considerations of physical health and safety, mental and emotional well-being, instructional effectiveness, student engagement and learning outcomes. Clearly, there are no easy answers.
Recently, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health criticized an unnamed group of stakeholders for engaging in “emotional dialogue” and for not following science. His comments seemed to be directed toward an ever-growing number of educators and parents who have raised concerns about returning to face-to-face classes.
In one breath, Ohl warned against visiting bars, restaurants and fitness centers before suggesting it would be shameful not to open schools.
That comment caught my attention, given that Forsyth County’s current positive testing rates have ranged from 11% to 17% over the past month, higher than those of other large school districts across the nation that have already shut down.
Interestingly, Ohl didn’t acknowledge that these same social spaces are precisely what concern educators the most: what students and their families do outside of school is completely beyond a teacher’s locus of control.
As Ohl suggests, schools are safer than a Halloween party, a brew pub or a family gathering, yet still we know that COVID-19 can invade any space at any time and affect any one of us. Understanding this point, we can recognize why elementary school teachers who have no choice but to eat lunch with unmasked students in a confined classroom might feel that they are risking their families’ health.
It also seems right to acknowledge the concerns of the bus driver who is not equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment or the additional staffing necessary to screen temperatures, ensure social distancing and promote mask wearing during a lengthy bus ride.
And shouldn’t we feel some empathy for the staff who work in schools’ “holding” rooms filled with symptomatic children waiting for parents to pick them up?
When educators express these concerns, they should not be labeled as “crusaders against opening schools,” especially given the lack of clear information about the scientific metrics being used in the opening and closing of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in recent months.
Reopening schools will require unifying plans, a coordinated effort, teacher buy-in and a substantial amount of time and resources, given the size and scale of this large, urban school district.
While it is true that some smaller, more rural school systems have had success in reopening their schools, others haven’t. Either way, it doesn’t really matter. Small and rural, we are not.
Similarly, our schools shouldn’t be compared to local private schools, many of whom have nurses on staff each day and plenty of physical space to spread out students. When their students are required to quarantine, they more often find themselves in homes with quiet places to study and access to books, computers and reliable internet.
Our under-resourced public schools and the students they serve are not always afforded those same luxuries, particularly the Title I schools with larger populations of students living in poverty.
When it is safe, we all want schools to reopen because for many students these educational settings are their best chance for at least two good meals and eight hours of safety. At the same time, providing access to high-quality education is our best chance to improve the lives of students so they can positively impact their local communities.
For multifaceted decisions like school reopening, Ohl’s voice is just one among a chorus of relevant experts that includes epidemiologists, pediatricians, health disparity researchers, school administrators and professional educators.
To reopen schools, the science matters, but so do many other factors that become hard to control in a school system of 55,000 students with diverse learning needs, exhausted educators who have worked tirelessly since March, a shortage of substitute teachers and temporary personnel to support school staff who find themselves in quarantine and well over a hundred job vacancies spread across the school district.
When face-to-face schooling resumes for all students after a long delay, it will be teachers and administrators who are left to make up for the learning deficits caused by a lost year of in-person instruction.
Rather than marginalizing or shaming voices opposed to school reopening, it would be more productive for us to advocate for the time and resources needed to create a reopening plan that is feasible and safe for students, faculty and staff.
Alan Brown is chair of the Department of Education at Wake Forest University.
