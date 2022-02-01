Allen Johnson: At risk: The whole truth

As for why there’s suddenly a hue and cry about critical race theory, Weatherford didn’t mince her words. (“I’m too old to act like I don’t know what’s going on,” she said, chuckling.)

“In order to have minority rule first you have to control the flow of information. And that includes the kind of information that’s getting out in the classroom. They would like to have us think that Black people are broken … that Latino people are broken. That there’s not anything that’s systemic.”

So now we have bills like ones in Florida and Georgia that would make it against the law to make white people feel “discomfort” or guilt when being taught about racism and discrimination.

And an executive order from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that bans the teaching of any “inherently divisive concepts” in Virginia schools.

And some parents in Tennessee who want to ban a children’s picture book by Ruby Bridges, who as a 6-year-old girl integrated an all-white elementary school in New Orleans.