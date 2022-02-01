Allen Johnson: At risk: The whole truth

An author with Guilford County connections has won a raft of national awards for her latest children’s book.
The question is: Will children be allowed to read it?
“Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre,” by Carole Boston Weatherford, received the most recognition from the American Library Association this year among all books for young people. Weatherford, a former longtime High Point resident, and illustrator Floyd Cooper each won a Coretta Scott King Award this year.
Published in 2021, “Unspeakable” also was named a Caldecott honor book and a runner-up for the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal.
Among its other honors and distinctions: Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List 2022-2023; Eureka! Children’s Book Award winner (2021); Notable Award winner, New York Times/New York Public Library Best Illustrated Children’s Book (2021); BookPage Best Books of the Year winner (2021); winner, New York Public Library Best Books for Kids 2021 … and, well, so on.
Kirkus Reviews called “Unspeakable” a “somber, well-executed addition to the history.”
Even so, Weatherford, a former High Point resident who teaches at Fayetteville State University and now lives in Johnston County, expects that some school boards and libraries may just say no to it.
That’s because “Unspeakable” speaks truth about the worst single instance of racial violence in U.S. history.
In 1921, a heavily armed white mob in Tulsa, Okla., invaded Greenwood, one of the most prosperous Black communities in the country, laying waste to 35 square blocks, killing as many as 300 and sending another 800 to hospitals. They attacked from the ground, with guns and torches, destroying an estimated 1,256 homes, as well as schools, churches and businesses. And they attacked from air, firing rifles and dropping firebombs from airplanes.
For decades the incident was effectively erased from Tulsa’s history, until, under mounting pressure, the city and this country faced up to it.
Given attempts in some communities across the country to remove books that address unflattering chapters in America’s racial past, could “Unspeakable” suffer a similar fate?
“Of course,” she said by phone last week. Books about Black history had a harder time as it was, said Weatherford, who has written 60 books.
“Books about Black-oriented topics aren’t considered mainstream to begin with,” she said. “The culture wars have only made it worse. These types of books will be even less desirable than they were before.”
As for why there’s suddenly a hue and cry about critical race theory, Weatherford didn’t mince her words. (“I’m too old to act like I don’t know what’s going on,” she said, chuckling.)
“In order to have minority rule first you have to control the flow of information. And that includes the kind of information that’s getting out in the classroom. They would like to have us think that Black people are broken … that Latino people are broken. That there’s not anything that’s systemic.”
So now we have bills like ones in Florida and Georgia that would make it against the law to make white people feel “discomfort” or guilt when being taught about racism and discrimination.
And an executive order from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that bans the teaching of any “inherently divisive concepts” in Virginia schools.
And some parents in Tennessee who want to ban a children’s picture book by Ruby Bridges, who as a 6-year-old girl integrated an all-white elementary school in New Orleans.
The thing is, Weatherford said, white children typically don’t feel uncomfortable when reading and discussing “Unspeakable.” But they do have lots of questions: “Did that really happen? Why did that happen? And why did white people treat Black people so unfairly?”
So here we are, a hop, skip and a jump away from banning books not because they aren’t factual, but because some of us don’t want to hear the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Or for anyone else to hear it, for that matter.
The thing is, part of Weatherford’s talent is her graceful storytelling. The book’s depiction of the raw violence of the massacre, in both her words and Cooper’s illustrations, is restrained. And it ends with an image of Black and white people locking arms in a circle, with a call for us “to realize the responsibility we all have to reject hatred and violence and to instead choose hope.”
It would be a shame if some parents and politicians were to render such books untouchable because of closed eyes and small minds.
Allen Johnson is the Journal’s executive editorial page editor.