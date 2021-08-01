Allen Johnson: Pro-police rhetoric from GOP is ringing hollow

What’s most befuddling about this 180-degree pivot is that what happened on Jan. 6 is clearly documented in mountains of video evidence, much of recorded and narrated in the words of the rioters themselves.

It is a fact that they scaled walls, smashed windows, attacked officers, smeared feces in the halls of Congress and called for Mike Pence’s head.

It is a fact that many of the same Republicans who have taken a knee on the Jan. 6 hearings were huddled in fear that day as officers stood between them and the mob.

It is a fact that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blamed Trump following the chaos on Jan. 6. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy said in a speech from the House floor.

Now he’s blaming Nancy Pelosi.

“Telling the truth shouldn’t be hard,” Officer Dunn said during his testimony. “Fighting on Jan. 6 — that was hard. Showing up (for work) on Jan. 7 — that was hard.”

Even a Republican strategist, Scott Jennings, told The Associated Press that it was difficult to view the officers’ testimony without feeling “outraged” and “disgusted.”