It was only months ago that N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County not only supported abortion rights in North Carolina, but co-sponsored a bill that would have expanded them.

Cotham also made national headlines with a compelling speech on the House floor in 2015 about her own abortion and how politicians had no business insinuating themselves into such a personal decision.

Even in her most recent campaign she included abortion rights as one of the causes for which her support was “unwavering and unapologetic.” Until it wasn’t.

Since that time there’s been a whole lot of wavering going on, if not much apologizing.

Cotham, who switched her party affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, quietly voted for a bill that reduces access to abortion in North Carolina from 20 to 12 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and “life-limiting” physical or genetic disorders. Before the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last year, North Carolina’s cutoff for abortions had been 26 weeks.

Republicans rammed through the 46-page bill in only 48 hours, allowing no amendments and only limited discussion of what’s in it. And there’s a lot in it:

It bans the most commonly used form of abortion in North Carolina, medication abortions, after 10 weeks.

It requires three in-person appointments (two before, and one follow-up) for drug-induced abortions, which would be especially challenging for working women with limited means.

And it adds onerous requirements for clinics, which the North Carolina Medical Society says are “administratively burdensome,” “are not evidence-based” and “will impede patient access to medical care.”

Now, it’s possible that Cotham has had a genuine change of heart about a woman’s right to choose. But if she has, she’s not saying. She quietly voted for the bill, which quickly passed last week along party lines in both the House and Senate.

So it’s hard not to be cynical, when, for a politician, down suddenly becomes up and left becomes right. The ironically named “Care for Women, Children and Families Act” does precisely what Cotham adamantly opposed only a few short months ago.

This isn’t to say that we shouldn’t make allowances for honest changes of heart. They do happen, even among politicians.

Take U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who was Republican royalty and voted almost always with Donald Trump before calling out the former president and other Republicans on the Jan. 6 debacle.

Cheney had little to gain and everything to lose by stepping to forward to hold to account those who were responsible for the Capitol riot. And she did it anyway, obliterating any chances for reelection and becoming a pariah in her own party.

But she didn’t change parties and she certainly didn’t change her political views, which still veer hard to the right. And, unlike many Republicans who expressed their outage on Jan. 6, then conveniently backtracked in the days that followed, just maybe she has a conscience.

The same probably can’t be said of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who seems capable of selling his mother for the right price.

One reason Americans hold politicians in such low esteem as that for too many of them principles are situational.

This is why Republicans in North Carolina will wax eloquent about protecting the lives of children even as they continue to strip away gun laws while more children die from gun violence.

Or will fight to the death in court against adequate funding for public schools as they sit on budget surpluses.

Or will preachify about the sanctity of life while doing little about the maternal mortality rate in the state, which disproportionately affects Black women.

Gov. Cooper has made it clear he will veto the bill, but it probably won’t matter.

Thanks to Cotham’s defection, Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly and will override it.

As for what used to be called “flip-flopping” on issues for political or personal gain, time was when at least it was considered a mark of shame.

Today, not so much. Some even wear their shamelessness like a badge of honor.

Which is to say: If Darth Vader had been a politician in 2023 he would have gone to the dark side of the force a lot quicker and saved us the torture of some very bad prequels.