Allen Johnson: Small wonder Annie Brown Kennedy did so many big things.

When Greensboro’s Henry Frye won a seat in the North Carolina House in 1968, he was the first Black lawmaker elected in the state since 1889, during the Reconstruction era.

When Winston-Salem’s Annie Brown Kennedy was appointed to the legislature 11 years later, she became the first Black woman in the General Assembly. Ever.

Kennedy died last week at the age of 98. But her memory, her legacy and her example will live on.

Kennedy was appointed to the seat in 1979 (better late than never) by Gov. Jim Hunt, lost it in the ensuing election and then won another House election two years later.

I first encountered Annie Brown Kennedy when I was a newcomer to town as the young editor of the Winston-Salem Chronicle.

She was among a number of strong women I would encounter over my years at the Chronicle, including Vivian Burke and Virginia Newell, who then were both members of the City Council, then called the Board of Aldermen. Neither was known for mincing her words or backing down from a fight. Shortly after end of my time at the Chronicle, Martha Wood became the first female mayor of Winston-Salem in 1989.

As for Kennedy, I hadn’t known her until I first arrived in town. But I had attended college with one of her sons and I could see her eyes in his. Immediately I was struck by her dignity and focus. While hers was rarely the loudest voice in a room, it was often the strongest. And the smartest.

Small wonder she did so many big things.

As the Journal’s John Hinton reported last week, being a first was not unfamiliar to her. She became the first Black female attorney in Forsyth County in 1954 and was among the first in the state.

She was second female to practice law in Forsyth County.

She was the first Black female presidential elector in North Carolina, in 1976, for Jimmy Carter.

She initially practiced law on her own. Then she and her husband Harold Kennedy, in 1955, established one of the first husband-and-wife law partnerships in the state. Two of her sons, twins Harold III and Harvey, later joined the firm, making it truly a family affair.

Their specialty: family law and civil litigation, especially civil rights and racial and sexual discrimination cases.

As for Kennedy’s priorities in Raleigh, they would follow a similar theme.

“We are going to continue to work to break down barriers,” she said at her swearing-in ceremony.

In a not-so-subtle reference to the all of the firsts in her life, she added: “We’re doing a little better, but how long will it be before we don’t have to say that this person is the first or the second or what have you?”

During Kennedy’s tenure in Raleigh she chaired the House Judiciary I Committee and the Economic Expansion/Labor Relations and Employment Committee.

She pushed for paid family leave and rebuffed efforts by other lawmakers to closer the nursing school at Winston-Salem State University.

She worked to draw district lines that helped to increase Black representation in local, state and federal offices.

And she made time to lend a hand, and an ear, to those who followed her.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a former Bennett College professor, recalled how much it mattered to know someone who looked like her and had been where she hoped to go.

“Annie Brown Kennedy was quite the mentor to me, and I cherished the opportunity to work with her,” Adams told the Journal. “She took me aside when I first came to the state House, and was the only other Black woman there at the time.

“She helped guide me, and I admired her because she was a brilliant woman, a brilliant attorney and the consummate stateswoman.”

The governor tapped her to take the seat left vacant, when Rep. Justin D. DeRamus Jr. became a judge, fully agreed.

“She was a real scrapper when it came to getting opportunities for people,” Hunt told the Journal. “She made no bones about that.”

It’s worth remembering today that 1979 really wasn’t so long ago, but it seems eons removed when you consider the progress women have made as elected leaders since those days.

True, we still are not yet where we need to be. But we’re so much closer, thanks to the likes of Annie Brown Kennedy.