Allen Johnson: The backlash to fighting racism

Would you be justified?

Consider also that neither Taylor nor her boyfriend was under investigation and that police were in the wrong place to begin with.

Ask yourself, why aren’t the champions of Second Amendment rights rallying to the side of Taylor’s family? And ask yourself, if this kind of thing is allowed to happen with zero accountability, are any of us safe?

Meanwhile, there have been protests nationwide and now new ones in the wake of the Taylor decision.

But little substantively has changed. Somehow a constructive dialogue about abuses in law enforcement has turned into a false dichotomy of being either for police or against them.

Or in the twisted vernacular of Donald Trump: Police good. Protesters bad.

Making matters even worse, the Trump administration has reacted to the issue of systemic racism in the country by arguing that it doesn’t exist. The president recently ordered aides to overhaul racial sensitivity training at federal agencies. Any references to “white privilege” are now forbidden.

And in a speech on Sept. 17 at the National Archives, Trump claimed that school children are being “fed lies about America being a wicked nation plagued by racism.”