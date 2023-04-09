Oh, make me wanna holler

And throw up both my hands

— Marvin Gaye

In the wake of another ghastly school shooting, this time in Nashville, Tennessee’s GOP-controlled legislature sprang into action last week —by expelling two Democratic lawmakers who had demanded that they actually do something about gun violence.

Their crime: standing in the well of the House floor with a bullhorn and talking out of turn, which House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, compared to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Only, it may be worse, he said.

Worse than storming the U.S. Capitol, scaling walls, breaking windows, attacking police, ransacking offices, defecating in hallways, attempting to prevent the certification of a legitimate presidential election and threatening to hang the vice president.

To recap: Six people were killed in the Covenant School shooting: three 9-year-olds and three adults. And the Tennessee legislature so far has done nothing about gun laws.

But it has done something about decorum.

God bless America.

Tennessee lawmakers have been expelled before, but only rarely over the last hundred-plus years.

One House Republican was expelled in 2016 following allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with “at least” 22 women, The Associated Press reports.

In 2022, a House Democrat was expelled after being convicted of spending more than $3,000 of federal grant money on her wedding instead of her nursing school business.

And in 2019, a Republican faced the threat of expulsion over sexual misconduct allegations, but was allowed to keep his seat.

Then there was the time a Republican lawmaker who allegedly urinated on another GOP lawmaker’s chair.

“The actual identity of the Republican urinator is a closely held secret among a small group of operatives who have bragged about witnessing it,” former state Capitol reporter Natalie Allison writes on Politico. “But it’s generally accepted that former state Rep. Rick Tillis, a Republican and the brother of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, did indeed have his chair peed on in the Cordell Hull legislative office building.”

No expulsion there, either.

But apparently expressing frustration at lawmakers’ refusal to do something, anything, about gun violence is a bridge too far.

The expelled lawmakers brought “disorder and dishonor on the House of Representatives,” Tennessee Republicans said.

So, judging by last week’s action, these guys would have put Marjorie Taylor Greene in prison for heckling Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech. (OK, probably not.)

In fairness, not all Republicans in the Tennessee House favored expulsion. One didn’t.

Rep. Charlie Baum of Murfreesboro, near Nashville, said the vast majority of his constituents opposed expulsion.

He would have preferred “showing some grace,” Baum told The New York Times, especially during Holy Week.

The bigger issue, of course, is what Tennessee lawmakers did not do last week.

While they did discuss a bill that would require public and private schools to submit safety plans, they would not touch tighter gun regulations with a 500-foot pole.

Incidentally, three lawmakers took to the floor in protest. Yet only two — Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who are Black — were expelled.

The lone white lawmaker in that trio was not and she thinks she knows why.

“It might have to do with the color of our skin,” Rep. Gloria Johnson, a retired teacher, told reporters.

Naturally, all of this raises the question of what if?

What if lawmakers had staged a similar protest in Raleigh after the majority-GOP legislature repealed a requirement for local handgun permits?

I don’t like to think about it.

Meanwhile, as in Tennessee, children are dying but Republicans have other things on their minds — like drag queens and transgender athletes, for instance.

Just last week in North Carolina a new bill, backed by all 30 Republican senators and 42 House Republicans, would prevent transgender women and girls from competing on K-12 sports teams that match their gender identity.

According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, about 15 known transgender high school athletes — less than one-one thousandth of 1 percent of about 180,000 — compete in North Carolina, WRAL reports.

That represents less than one-one thousandth of a percent of the 180,000 athletes who participated statewide last year, or approximately one in every 12,000.

“I can honestly tell you that, to date, there has been little to no adverse impact from these students participating on our program,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker told WRAL.

But something must be done!

Here are more compelling numbers: The death rate among North Carolina children age 17 and younger has spiked to its highest level in seven years — 59.1 per 100,000 — the state’s Child Fatality Task Force reports. Gun-related deaths among youths in North Carolina increased 120.8% from 2019 through 2021.

And yet we must make the world safe from transgender athletes!

It’s enough to make you want to grab a bullhorn and yell at somebody in Raleigh.