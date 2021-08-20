Allison Mathews: What DaBaby got wrong and why it matters: Fighting HIV stigma through a lens of love

Hurt people hurt people. This is the first thought that came to mind after hearing rapper DaBaby’s recent comments in Miami before a crowd of thousands, saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!” He went on to demean women and LGBTQ men.

DaBaby’s inaccurate and harmful words fuel the stigma we fight every day at the Gilead COMPASS Faith Coordinating Center at Wake Forest University. We were among 11 HIV advocates across the South who released an open letter to DaBaby this week offering to meet with him and get the facts out to the world that HIV is preventable, treatable, survivable and when treated properly, untransmittable.

His comments are not the first time DaBaby has stigmatized people living with HIV. In a recent music video he replaces certain misogynistic words with the word AIDS. He uses a funeral scene in a Black church to antagonize a Black police officer through hyper-masculine posturing. This video illustrates a multi-layered problem of pain within our Black communities that uses Black women and our LGBTQ siblings as punching bags. Most tragically, these choices are killing Black people by perpetuating toxic levels of HIV stigma.