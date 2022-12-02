Alvin Atkinson: A year-end message to my community

As I put pen to paper on what is my third open letter to the Winston-Salem community in this space, I am remembering my first column here during the first year of the pandemic. I asked, “What now, Winston-Salem?” as I introduced a new leadership model that would provide a pathway for families out of the shackles of generational poverty.

My second column, which came in January 2021, put forth a suggestion that our community model the “Beloved Community” that was envisioned by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, my third letter of this trilogy is my swan song, as I will be retiring from Winston-Salem State University at the end of the year. As such, this column is the most personal as I recall the many individuals who have become friends, co-workers, associates and colleagues. They have been a part of my life over more than 41 years of living and working in Winston Salem. In addition, this letter provides me an opportunity to reach out to others who, for now, might only identify having two things in common with me:

Winston-Salem is our home.

We are members of the human family. This truth provides the motivation for me to dedicate this letter to all of us.

Thinking back to June 29, 1981, when, after graduating from Davidson College, I came to Winston-Salem to begin working for Wachovia Bank and continuing through my tenure with Victory-Masonic Mutual Credit Union and now with Winston-Salem State University, I have consistently worked to help our community to become the best it could be for all its citizens. This work was encapsulated as the third goal in WSSU’s 2016 strategic plan: building the commitment to social justice.

I have served on nonprofit boards and committees for organizations including Serendipity House, United Way, Smart Start, Forsyth County JCPC, Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods and the Boston-Thurmond Community Roundtable. Through my work at WSSU, more than $5 million of funding was obtained to support community and neighborhood organizations and initiatives that were tackling the complex issues that have contributed to the inequitable conditions in some of our neighborhoods.

The consistency of these 41 years of experience in service to and for our community has shaped the reality of who I am today and who I will always be. Consequently, as I prepare to embark on the next chapter of my life, I know that what I will be doing will still be of service to everyone who believes that Winston-Salem can become a “beloved community.” I am certain of this because of three lessons that I learned during my last four years at WSSU.

The first is that education is a lifelong journey.

The second is that education is a delayed process.

The third lesson is that experience is the best teacher in an educational domain.

These lessons provide the foundation for what lies ahead as they have enabled me to arrive at the conviction of what Ralph Waldo Emerson described as “envy is ignorance; imitation is suicide.” And to know that I am being true to myself.

Admittedly, moving into this new chapter does come with questions that can only be answered with time, as no one can predict every detail of the future. Yet I can find comfort in the fact that what I will be doing will not require me to be anything other than myself. Consequently, I am looking forward to unleashing whatever talent I might have to help this generation and future ones begin to learn how to find their place and space in this city or wherever they may eventually live and call home. I am encouraged by the theme of WSSU’s Strategic Plan 2030: “Unleash the Genius.”

So, in this holiday season, in this important moment of time, I want to express my thanks to all of you for contributing to the hope that has been instilled in me since 1981, a hope that has been nurtured by being a part of the Winston-Salem community, a hope that emboldens me to unleash the genius in me. Because of you, mine is a visible hope that will be seen by anyone who, like me, believes and is seeking to ensure that our tomorrows are better because we, as individuals and human beings, will be better. Let’s do this!