Alvin Atkinson: Gun violence halts economic mobility

Each new gun injury and death makes the point all the more painfully clear: You can’t forge a path to upward economic mobility if you don’t feel safe in your home.
As the associate director of Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), leading community engagement for the center, I am reminded of this every time I hear or read about the shootings and gun violence that occur almost daily. CSEM’s staff and fellows are producing research that identifies barriers and practices that can move solutions on upward economic mobility. This research, on issues ranging from homeownership to education, can never escape the shadow that is cast by the barrier of gun violence, especially for neighborhoods around our campus in East Winston.
There have already been 19 homicides in Winston-Salem this year and more than 100 reported shootings, and victims in several of the shootings have been juveniles.
The tension created in neighborhoods where the sound of gunshots is common can make it hard for students to concentrate on homework and in school. Single parents might turn down job advances so they can have more time to spend at home, guarding their children. At work, they might be distracted, worrying about their children. And worst of all are the injuries and death, losses from which loved ones sometimes never recover.
“People who are economically challenged live in concrete cages and violence is a direct result of our surroundings,” said Nakida McDaniel, an organizer of a new, grassroots initiative, the Winston-Salem Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Team. “It’s kind of hard for people to put all their marbles together and get going.”
Feeling safe at home should be a given, not a luxury for those in well-resourced neighborhoods. There’s a growing frustration with the violence. It’s been going on too long. I saw it 20 years ago while helping lead WSSU’s Center for Community Safety. And I’m seeing it now, far too close to home. On Valentine’s Day, Te’ore Terry, the son of our partner Velma Terry, was fatally shot. Velma is a leader in the Emotional Emancipation Circle, a support group for Black women she started with CSEM Research Fellow Michele Lewis.
Reducing gun violence requires a holistic approach in which everyone has a role and in which the community will is evident in all sectors and demonstrated by a tangible commitment of resources, public and private, that are research-informed and strategically aligned to break the cycle of violence within our neighborhoods.
The importance of feeling safe at home is reinforced by CSEM’s study of the county’s Homeownership Program, which helps clients with down payments and financial literacy. It has found that those clients, on average, moved to neighborhoods with 90% fewer crimes than their previous ones. We are spreading the word about this program, encouraging more residents to use it.
While our primary purpose is research, such as the homeownership study, it is research that aims to strengthen the horizontal rungs on the mobility ladder and it’s research that is combined with community engagement to strengthen the vertical sides of the mobility ladder. Consequently, in our engagement, we work with McDaniel’s group, Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods and other community partners to alleviate the violence in new ways.
Also, The Ne3w Leadership Academy we support trains participants, on an intensely individual level, to be change agents in their communities, taking on issues that can include gun violence. This can also happen with a program CSEM Research Fellow Charity Griffin started for local middle and high school students, YouthRise. In addition, we are working with the local My Brother’s/Sister’s Keeper initiative in CSEM-supported youth groups to teach, among other things, that guns are not the answer.
In this way and others, we are trying to clear the path so that people can feel safe in their homes — and rise in economic mobility.
