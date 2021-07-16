Alvin Atkinson: Gun violence halts economic mobility

Each new gun injury and death makes the point all the more painfully clear: You can’t forge a path to upward economic mobility if you don’t feel safe in your home.

As the associate director of Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), leading community engagement for the center, I am reminded of this every time I hear or read about the shootings and gun violence that occur almost daily. CSEM’s staff and fellows are producing research that identifies barriers and practices that can move solutions on upward economic mobility. This research, on issues ranging from homeownership to education, can never escape the shadow that is cast by the barrier of gun violence, especially for neighborhoods around our campus in East Winston.

There have already been 19 homicides in Winston-Salem this year and more than 100 reported shootings, and victims in several of the shootings have been juveniles.

The tension created in neighborhoods where the sound of gunshots is common can make it hard for students to concentrate on homework and in school. Single parents might turn down job advances so they can have more time to spend at home, guarding their children. At work, they might be distracted, worrying about their children. And worst of all are the injuries and death, losses from which loved ones sometimes never recover.