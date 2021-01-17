Alvin Atkinson: Honoring King’s “Beloved Community”

This past fall, I called attention to the presence of invisible hope that exists among residents of East Winston that belies the recognizable challenges brought about by generational poverty and the health and economic crises emanating from COVID-19. I wrote that new approaches were needed to help make this hope visible and to spread it throughout the city.

At the dawn of this new year, and in recognition of the celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., I now write to excite and invite all of us to look within ourselves, to find that common bond of humanity and pursue efforts to enable Winston-Salem to reflect King’s vision of the “Beloved Community.” This is about his philosophy and vision for living together.

As stated by the King Center, “Dr. King’s Beloved Community is a global vision in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth. In the Beloved Community, poverty, hunger, and homelessness will not be tolerated because international standards of human decency will not allow it. Racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.”