Alvin Atkinson: Local Lions roar back against new challenges

Helen Keller once told an international convention of Lions Clubs to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” This weekend, as Lions from across the state have gathered in Greensboro for their annual convention, it can be acknowledged that the Winston-Salem Twin City Lions Club, the state’s first Lions Club, has answered Keller’s call.

It did so most notably by, decades ago, founding the Industries for the Blind (now IFB solutions). Today, Lions across the globe are continuing their work for the blind and are now seeking to be of service in confronting another darkness, that of too many youths being lost to prison and gun violence.

Last year in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, there were a record 50 homicides, most involving guns, and more than a hundred assaults involving guns. The victims in many of these cases were young Black men. Our city is not alone in experiencing increased crimes and gun violence among our youth, as, nationally, a child or teen is arrested every 45 seconds and now gun violence has become the leading cause of death for youth ages 1 to 19. In addition, there is a high correlation between juvenile arrests and school suspensions. Thus, when we see national data that 14,206 public school students are suspended every 24 hours, it signals a present and approaching darkness for our youth. We all have a responsibility to act now to help change this forecast.

The Winston-Salem club, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this month, has, like other clubs across the country, recognized this need and has partnered with community partners to proactively address these challenges through the Lion Quest program, which has been effectively used in school settings for more than 35 years.

Ten years ago, the Center for Community Safety and its partners utilized Lions Quest as a positive youth development program called “Students Taking Action and Reaching Success,” (STARS), at several middle schools across the district. Here’s what I said at that time: “We believe (STARS) is an effective strategy and practice for enabling youth, schools, parents and communities to work collaboratively to improve academic performance; to build higher self-esteem; and to increase application of pro-social leadership skills by middle school youth. This will be a particularly effective practice for poor and minority youth at risk of being lost to low academic achievement or increased delinquent or unhealthy behaviors due to high-risk factors brought on by the lack of family and community support.” I also said that “achieving this will ensure that the results at the end of this year will again demonstrate that with STARS, our students, schools and community future is bright.”

Today, as the associate director of Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), I know that research continues to show that education is a powerful anti-poverty tool and the most consistent driver of sustained upward mobility. Also today, as a member of the local Lions Club, I am happy to say that the Lions Club International Foundation has awarded a grant to again begin implementing the Lions Quest program. Already, several community partners have been trained to use the curriculum. These efforts to improve educational attainment garner many professional and personal commitments and initiatives such as My Brothers’/Sisters’ Keeper (MBSK) and programs and services of CSEM-supported organizations such as Project M.O.O.R.E., Silver Lining Youth Services and Guiding Institute for Developmental Education (GIDE). They are working aggressively to reverse the violence and position young people for pathways to success.

My hope is that more of you are now willing to join with me and be of service to our youth today so that their future and our future is bright.

