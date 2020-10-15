Alvin Atkinson: What now, Winston-Salem? A new answer

This knowledge and experiences gained from this work has remained with me through my current work as the associate director of WSSU’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM). The common component in all of this work has been the utilization of research and data to inform the strategies, practices and programs that yield the best outcomes for the issue being addressed. The challenge embedded in this approach is that the complexity and interdependence of the issues that contribute to poverty made and make it difficult to definitively identify on a single best strategy or program to combat it. In addition, the differing views on the contributory factors of discriminatory policies and practices make an already difficult task even more difficult as the time that’s needed for research is confronted by the reality of the lived experience of those in poverty or who have witnessed the results of discrimination.