Amanda Sturgill: Checking facts is not enough

It should not surprise you that sometimes public figures are dishonest. It has always been that way, so fact-checking is one of the very first lessons covered in journalism schools. Truth matters, and it’s our job to get it right, we tell our students. Repeatedly.

There’s another kind of accuracy that matters, too, as public figures abuse logic and language to distract and confuse. And those who share news, whether they are paid reporters or people who retweet interesting things on their own accounts, need to be aware so they don’t help deception to succeed.

It’s a tough time to be in the truth business. In recent years, public figures have racked up falsehoods by the tens of thousands while shouting “fake news” to discourage journalists and audiences from questioning what they say. Dishonesty always happens, but the volume of falsehoods presented a real challenge. After an adjustment period, the media are getting better at pointing out fact errors in real time.

But getting it right is more than spelling the name correctly or making sure the percentages add up. It’s more than just checking the facts: it includes spotting when people are manipulating the truth to try to deceive. These same public figures can make it seem as if they are saying one thing when they are in fact saying another.